The Queen’s Jubilee Medal Presentation

Written by YGTV Team on 08 July 2022 .

British Forces Gibraltar personnel were recently awarded their Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal in a recent ceremony held in the Tower Courtyard, in the Naval Base, and on the parade square in Devil’s Tower Camp.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

To mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a special commemorative medal has awarded to all serving frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and the Armed Forces.

The Platinum Jubilee Medal is just one part of the year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations that will take place throughout the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and across the world in 2022, as The Queen becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate this milestone





