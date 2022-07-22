World Drowning Prevention Day

Written by YGTV Team on 22 July 2022 .

The Lifeguard Service will be handing out leaflets as from Sunday 24th July, with some tips on the “Dos and Don’ts” of water safety.

A statement from the Government follows below:

World Drowning Prevention Day, declared through the April 2021 UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/75/273 “Global Drowning Prevention”, is held annually on 25th July.

This global advocacy event serves as an opportunity to highlight the tragic and profound impact of drowning on families and communities and offers life-saving solutions to prevent it.

The ‘World Health Organisation’ quotes an estimated 236,000 people drown every year and drowning is among the ten leading causes of death for children aged 5-14 years. More than 90% of drowning deaths occur in rivers, lakes, wells, domestic water storage vessels and swimming pools.

Through a programme of preventive actions, training and equipment support, we continue to promote water safety for all. The Lifeguard Service will be handing outleaflets as from Sunday 24th July, with some tips on the “Dos and Don’ts” of water safety.





