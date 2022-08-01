Sharon Marina Davies Signs Up For Mrs Classic 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 01 August 2022 .

Sharon Marina Davies has signed up for this year’s Mrs Classic 2022.

A statement from the Mrs Classic Pageant follows below:

Sharon Marina Davies

50 years old

Sagittarius

Lunch supervisor & Bar maid

Married for 18 years

Mother to 3 children





Her hobbies involve swimming, tennis, reading & shopping.



Her idea of a perfect day would be spending time with her family & friends having fun.



She decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 because she feels this is her time to enjoy something for herself now that her children are grown up. Also, to improve her confidence with this experience.