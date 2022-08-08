Success For Team Gibraltar At The British Firefighter Challenge

Written by YGTV Team on 08 August 2022 .

Leading Firefighter Matt Coulthard, together with Firefighters Julian McGrail, Bernie Vaughan and Paul Tinkler, recently competed in “The British Firefighter Challenge”, held in Hull, UK, from the 30th to 31st July.

A statement from the GFRS follows below:

The team’s performance surpassed all expectations, setting the fastest team time during the knockout stages of the competition. Additionally, Leading Firefighter Coulthard topped a great weekend for Team Gibraltar, achieving a meritorious silver medal in the M40 category.

Minister with responsibility for the Fire Service, Samantha Sacramento, said: 'These last few weeks have been unprecedented for the GFRS. This is a further example of the expertise and professionalism of our firefighters. Congratulations to all those who took part in this competition, who are both a credit to the GFRS and to Gibraltar as a community.'






