Success For Team Gibraltar At The British Firefighter Challenge

Written by YGTV Team on .

Leading Firefighter Matt Coulthard, together with Firefighters Julian McGrail, Bernie  Vaughan and Paul Tinkler, recently competed in “The British Firefighter Challenge”, held in  Hull, UK, from the 30th to 31st July. 

A statement from the GFRS follows below:

The team’s performance surpassed all expectations, setting the fastest team time during the  knockout stages of the competition. Additionally, Leading Firefighter Coulthard topped a  great weekend for Team Gibraltar, achieving a meritorious silver medal in the M40 category. 

Minister with responsibility for the Fire Service, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘These last few  weeks have been unprecedented for the GFRS. This is a further example of the expertise and  professionalism of our firefighters. Congratulations to all those who took part in this  competition, who are both a credit to the GFRS and to Gibraltar as a community.’ 



 

 

share with Whatsapp