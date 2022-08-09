Minister Cortes Congratulates Stylos Dance Studios
Minister for Culture, John Cortes, has congratulated Stylos Dance Studios on their success at the San Sebastian Championships in July.
A statement from the Government follows below:
Minister Cortes met with the group that won the Gold Medal in the Junior Small Group Jazz and Showdance competition with their routine ‘Cell Block Tango’. Minister Cortes conveyed his congratulations to all those who competed on their achievements, with Stylos Dance Studios also bringing home 4 Silver Medals and 6 Bronze Medals in a variety of categories.
Gold Medal - ‘Cell Block Tango’ - Junior Small Group Jazz & Showdance
Amy Wink
Anna Jimenez
Isabella Wink
Megan Wink
Faye Gomez
Jyra Hendrick
Joelle Figueras
Sophie Crosskey
Yuval Lahav
(Pictured with Minister Cortes at City Hall)
Silver Medal - ‘Yellow Brick Road’ - Mini Solo Lyrical & Contemporary
Anna Pecino
Silver Medal - ‘It’s All Coming Back’ - Junior Solo Acro
Isabella Wink
Silver Medal - ‘Voice Of God’ - Junior Small Group Lyrical
Amy Wink
Anna Jimenez
Isabella Wink
Megan Wink
Faye Gomez
Jyra Hendrick
Joelle Figueras
Nathan Villalba
Yuval Lahav
Silver Medal - ‘Go The Distance’ - Children Large Group Lyrical Anna Pecino
Emily Barabich
Isabella Borrell
Janelle Hendrick
Marianne Hook
Isabella Fortuna Fernandez
Alejandra Perez Rivera
Lianna Llamas
Lewis Llamas
Diamond Dalli
Isabella Weir
Aine O’Reilly
Sophie Crosskey
Ella Hurtado
Heaven Bocarisa
Oceana Payne
Bronze Medal - ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’ - Children Solo Acro Oceana Payne
Bronze Medal - ‘Bring On The Men’ - Junior Solo Showdance Isabella Wink
Bronze Medal - ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ - Junior Solo Jazz Boys Nathan Villalba
Bronze Medal - ‘Bottom Of The River’ - Junior Duet/Trio Acro Amy Wink
Isabella Wink
Faye Gomez
Bronze Medal - ‘Zorba’ - Children Small Group Acro Anna Pecino
Janelle Hendrick
Marianne Hook
Isabella Weir
Aine O’Reilly
Sophie Crosskey
Ella Hurtado
Heaven Bocarisa
Oceana Payne
Mia Hook
Bronze Medal - ‘Viva La Vida’ - Junior Large Group Lyrical Amy Wink
Anna Jimenez
Isabella Wink
Megan Wink
Faye Gomez
Jyra Hendrick
Joelle Figueras
Nathan Villalba
Yuval Lahav
Lewis Llamas
Diamond Dalli
Isabella Weir
Sophie Crosskey
Ella Hurtado
Heaven Bocarisa
Oceana Payne
Mia Hook