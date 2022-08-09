Minister Cortes Congratulates Stylos Dance Studios

Minister for Culture, John Cortes, has congratulated Stylos Dance Studios on their success at the San Sebastian Championships in July. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

Minister Cortes met with the group that won the Gold Medal in the Junior Small Group Jazz and Showdance competition with their routine ‘Cell Block Tango’. Minister Cortes conveyed his congratulations to all those who competed on their achievements, with Stylos Dance Studios also bringing home 4 Silver Medals and 6 Bronze Medals in a variety of categories. 

 

Gold Medal - ‘Cell Block Tango’ - Junior Small Group Jazz & Showdance 

 

Amy Wink 

Anna Jimenez 

Isabella Wink 

Megan Wink 

Faye Gomez 

Jyra Hendrick 

Joelle Figueras 

Sophie Crosskey 

Yuval Lahav 

(Pictured with Minister Cortes at City Hall) 

 

 

Silver Medal - ‘Yellow Brick Road’ - Mini Solo Lyrical & Contemporary 

 

Anna Pecino 

Silver Medal - ‘It’s All Coming Back’ - Junior Solo Acro 

Isabella Wink 

Silver Medal - ‘Voice Of God’ - Junior Small Group Lyrical 

Amy Wink 

Anna Jimenez 

Isabella Wink 

Megan Wink

Faye Gomez 

Jyra Hendrick 

Joelle Figueras 

Nathan Villalba 

Yuval Lahav 

 

 

Silver Medal - ‘Go The Distance’ - Children Large Group Lyrical Anna Pecino 

 

Emily Barabich 

Isabella Borrell 

Janelle Hendrick 

Marianne Hook 

Isabella Fortuna Fernandez 

Alejandra Perez Rivera 

Lianna Llamas 

Lewis Llamas 

Diamond Dalli 

Isabella Weir 

Aine O’Reilly 

Sophie Crosskey 

Ella Hurtado 

Heaven Bocarisa 

Oceana Payne 

Bronze Medal - ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’ - Children Solo Acro Oceana Payne 

Bronze Medal - ‘Bring On The Men’ - Junior Solo Showdance Isabella Wink 

Bronze Medal - ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ - Junior Solo Jazz Boys Nathan Villalba 

Bronze Medal - ‘Bottom Of The River’ - Junior Duet/Trio Acro Amy Wink 

Isabella Wink 

Faye Gomez 

Bronze Medal - ‘Zorba’ - Children Small Group Acro Anna Pecino 

Janelle Hendrick 

Marianne Hook 

Isabella Weir 

Aine O’Reilly 

Sophie Crosskey 

Ella Hurtado 

Heaven Bocarisa

Oceana Payne 

Mia Hook 

Bronze Medal - ‘Viva La Vida’ - Junior Large Group Lyrical Amy Wink 

Anna Jimenez 

Isabella Wink 

Megan Wink 

Faye Gomez 

Jyra Hendrick 

Joelle Figueras 

Nathan Villalba 

Yuval Lahav 

Lewis Llamas 

Diamond Dalli 

Isabella Weir 

Sophie Crosskey 

Ella Hurtado 

Heaven Bocarisa 

Oceana Payne 

Mia Hook



 

