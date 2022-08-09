Minister Cortes Congratulates Stylos Dance Studios

Written by YGTV Team on 09 August 2022 .

Minister for Culture, John Cortes, has congratulated Stylos Dance Studios on their success at the San Sebastian Championships in July.

Minister Cortes met with the group that won the Gold Medal in the Junior Small Group Jazz and Showdance competition with their routine ‘Cell Block Tango’. Minister Cortes conveyed his congratulations to all those who competed on their achievements, with Stylos Dance Studios also bringing home 4 Silver Medals and 6 Bronze Medals in a variety of categories.

Gold Medal - ‘Cell Block Tango’ - Junior Small Group Jazz & Showdance

Amy Wink

Anna Jimenez

Isabella Wink

Megan Wink

Faye Gomez

Jyra Hendrick

Joelle Figueras

Sophie Crosskey

Yuval Lahav

(Pictured with Minister Cortes at City Hall)

Silver Medal - ‘Yellow Brick Road’ - Mini Solo Lyrical & Contemporary

Anna Pecino

Silver Medal - ‘It’s All Coming Back’ - Junior Solo Acro

Isabella Wink

Silver Medal - ‘Voice Of God’ - Junior Small Group Lyrical

Amy Wink

Anna Jimenez

Isabella Wink

Megan Wink

Faye Gomez

Jyra Hendrick

Joelle Figueras

Nathan Villalba

Yuval Lahav

Silver Medal - ‘Go The Distance’ - Children Large Group Lyrical Anna Pecino

Emily Barabich

Isabella Borrell

Janelle Hendrick

Marianne Hook

Isabella Fortuna Fernandez

Alejandra Perez Rivera

Lianna Llamas

Lewis Llamas

Diamond Dalli

Isabella Weir

Aine O’Reilly

Sophie Crosskey

Ella Hurtado

Heaven Bocarisa

Oceana Payne

Bronze Medal - ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’ - Children Solo Acro Oceana Payne

Bronze Medal - ‘Bring On The Men’ - Junior Solo Showdance Isabella Wink

Bronze Medal - ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ - Junior Solo Jazz Boys Nathan Villalba

Bronze Medal - ‘Bottom Of The River’ - Junior Duet/Trio Acro Amy Wink

Isabella Wink

Faye Gomez

Bronze Medal - ‘Zorba’ - Children Small Group Acro Anna Pecino

Janelle Hendrick

Marianne Hook

Isabella Weir

Aine O’Reilly

Sophie Crosskey

Ella Hurtado

Heaven Bocarisa

Oceana Payne

Mia Hook

Bronze Medal - ‘Viva La Vida’ - Junior Large Group Lyrical Amy Wink

Anna Jimenez

Isabella Wink

Megan Wink

Faye Gomez

Jyra Hendrick

Joelle Figueras

Nathan Villalba

Yuval Lahav

Lewis Llamas

Diamond Dalli

Isabella Weir

Sophie Crosskey

Ella Hurtado

Heaven Bocarisa

Oceana Payne

Mia Hook





