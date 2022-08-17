Home Move “Widely Welcomed” By Jewish Community

Written by YGTV Team on 17 August 2022 .

The Managing Board of the Jewish Community has said that the new arrangements regarding the provision of care at the Jewish Home have been “widely welcome” by the Jewish Community.

A statement to the press continued:

“The Jewish Community does not get involved in party political discussions. The Community was the prime mover of the relocation of its elderly care facility to the original premises it occupied for over 50 years at Line Wall Road.

“We continuously sought support from all political parties at successive general elections to achieve that aim. That ambition was only recently achieved, with the full involvement of the Managing Board of the Community.

“It has been widely welcome in the Jewish Community as a whole. We are very grateful to the Chief Minister, Sir Joe Bossano and HM Government of Gibraltar for their assistance in this important move.”