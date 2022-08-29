Government: “Azopardi’s Empty and Potentially Damaging Social Media Comments do no favours to Gibraltar”

Written by YGTV Team on 29 August 2022 .

The Government says it notes the comments made by the Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi regarding the official recognition of Gibraltar’s City status today.

A statement continued: “As usual, Mr Azopardi has missed the point entirely and failed to recognise a good thing right in front of him. Today’s news adds nothing in practical terms to Gibraltar’s operation or its relationship with the UK, and nobody but Mr Azopardi is trying to suggest otherwise. It is about righting a historic wrong and administratively confirming what is already known to be true and what is protected in Gibraltar’s Constitution – ironically, something that Mr Azopardi should be acutely aware of.



“The official recognition of the City of Gibraltar has nothing whatsoever to do with the efforts of both Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the Government of the United Kingdom to finalise the details of Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union. By seeking to artificially conflate the issues, Mr Azopardi does no favours to Gibraltar or to our diplomatic relationship with the UK.



“Mr Azopardi would do well to join the Prime Minister, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and all others involved in celebrating this recognition of Gibraltar’s unique history and culture, rather than making empty and potentially damaging comments on social media.”



Below: Screenshot of Mr Azopardi’s tweet earlier today