Minister For Culture Celebrates 20 Years Of The Gibraltar Re-Enactment Association

Written by YGTV Team on 30 August 2022 .

The Minister for Culture, John Cortes, received a commemorative medallion from the Gibraltar Re-enactment Association in honour of their 20th Anniversary.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Founded in 2002, the Association celebrates and promotes Gibraltar’s military history.

The President of the Gibraltar Re-enactment Association Joseph Rodriguez, accompanied by Secretary Mr M Infante, presented the medallion to Minister Cortes in recognition of the support of the Ministry of Culture for the Association throughout its history.

Minister for Culture, the Hon John Cortes, said: ‘I’m delighted to receive this commemorative medallion. The Gibraltar Re-enactment Association doers excellent work in keeping our heritage alive and I am very pleased to congratulate on this milestone anniversary.’





