Condolence Messages Received On Passing Of HM Queen Elizabeth II

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2022 .

The Chief Minister has received, on behalf of the People of Gibraltar, a number of condolence messages on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II from several politicians in the Campo Area.

A statement from the Government follows below:

These include the Mayor of La Linea Juan Franco, the Mayor of San Roque Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix and the Mayor of Castellar Adrian Vaca Carrillo.

Additionally, the Partido Popular branch in La Linea has also expressed its condolences publicly.

The Chief Minister has thanked all of them for their kind condolences at this sad time for Gibraltar. Mr Picardo said:"I am grateful that at this sad time we have seen such kind condolences expressed by our closest neighbours. This reflects on the reality of our strong human bonds which have come to the fore in our time of greatest institutional grief. I have communicated our gratitude to all those who have kindly been in touch."





