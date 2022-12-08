Government Publishes Bill to Regulate Use of E-Scooters

Written by YGTV Team on 08 December 2022 .

The Government has published a Bill today to control and regulate the use of Personal Light Electric Transporters (PLETs) in Gibraltar.

The Bill states that those using such scooters must wear protective headgear and travel at 25kph or less on roads only.

The Minister with responsibility for Transport, Paul Balban, said: “the use of these personal mobility devices is now widespread in many cities as they are seen as an alternative mode of transport. There is however a need to regulate how these devices are used on the road to ensure the safety of all road users and the Bill provides the legal structure to guide and hold to account those users that breach the regulations.”

