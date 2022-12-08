Chief Minister Congratulates Drummer Private Jordan Gonzalez on Swimming Success

The Government says it would like to express its warmest congratulations to Drummer Private Jordan Gonzalez on his first place success at the Army Inter Corps Swimming Championships.

Private Gonzalez achieved first place in the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and was part of the 4x100m relay team that won the Gold medal.



The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘On behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar, I offer my warmest congratulations to Drummer Private Jordan Gonzalez on his tremendous success and numerous gold medals at the Army Inter Corps Swimming Championships in Aldershot. Private Gonzalez is a member of the Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and is yet another successful Gibraltarian representing us overseas. Congratulations!’



