Sports Minister Congratulates WO2 Ethaniel Mor

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2022 .

The Minister for Sports, Steven Linares, has publicly congratulated Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s WO2 Ethaniel Mor in achieving the runner up title at the CGS Sportsman of the year Award at this year’s Army Sports Award 2022 that took place at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, UK last month.

The Minister said: “This is yet another great achievement from a local sportsman at an international stage. The many hours of training, hard work and dedication towards the sport of Judo has truly paid off. A great example of pure determination that the whole of Gibraltar is proud off. Well done Ethaniel and congratulations”.



