Drink Driving Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 16 December 2022 .

The annual Christmas Road Safety and Drink Driving Campaign will once again be carried out in the run-up to Christmas by the Gibraltar Defence Police, Royal Gibraltar Police, and Joint Police & Security Unit.

A joint statement from the RGP and British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

To encourage safe driving and to guarantee public safety, the three authorities will deploy to various MoD sites and parts of Gibraltar.

The consequences of driving whilst under the influence are serious.

At the very least, offenders will lose their driving licence and at worst, they could kill someone.

Gibraltar Defence Police’s Sergeant Cawood said: “The message remains as strong as ever to all road users, do not drink and drive.”





