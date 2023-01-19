Applications For New House Scheme For Pensioner Home Owners

Written by YGTV Team on 19 January 2023 .

The Government says it has been receiving a number of letters from Senior Citizens expressing interest in purchasing an apartment in the new housing scheme for pensioner home owners.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Minister for Economic Development, Joe Bossano, has been receiving a number of letters from Senior Citizens expressing interest in purchasing an apartment in the new housing scheme for pensioner home owners, which is being carried out as part of the National Economic Plan and the construction of which is being funded by the Savings Bank.

The first of these properties will be at Laguna Estate subject to successful planning permission. If there is increased demand more potential sites will be investigated in order to provide sufficient flats for those who wish to participate in the scheme.

Interested parties should address their request to Minister Bossano at the Ministry for Economic Development 31 Town Range, and will receive an acknowledgment that they have been put on the list.





