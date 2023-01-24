Seventh Annual World Oceans Day School Competition

The Nautilus Project say they are “extremely excited” to announce that they will be hosting their 7th annual World Oceans Day School Competition.

A statement continued: “The theme this year is One Ocean One Climate One Future #Together and for the first time is now also open to schools outside of Gibraltar with a new category (4) 'Overseas Projects' albeit judged as a separate category.

“Since its inception the submissions are always of such high standard and TNP always look forward to receiving them. We are in no doubt that this year will supersede once again!

Some basic guidelines to follow:

World Oceans Day 2023 Nautilus Project School Competition



Category 1 - School Year Group Award



* The year group project must be a joint effort and needs to have been completed within the 2022/2023 academic year. Examples may include (but are not limited to)



A - The recycling/upcycling of different materials with an end result



B - Marine Environment Skit /PBL (TNP reps would have to visit when performed at school)



C - Creating awareness of our coastline writing poems/songs/stories/letters etc



Category 2 - Overall School Award



* School which has most reduced its plastic and carbon footprint. Examples may include (but are not limited to)



Plastic Free School Events - Implementation of reusable bottles - Introduction of recycling bins - Composting/growing your own/school gardens - Traffic free school days - Energy Saving practices - Upcycling - Repurposing

These can be submitted as power point presentations via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. <mailto:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. >



Category 3 - Individual Pupil Award



* Lower Primary pupils may prepare a poster of their choice creating marine awareness. Upper Primary and Secondary School pupils should write a detailed account of how they have reduced their plastic and carbon footprint or research a marine animal found locally.



Lower Primary - Poster



Upper Primary - no more than 250 words



Secondary - no more than 500 words

Category 4 - Overseas Projects



* New Category now open for schools outside of Gibraltar including any of the above 3 categories judged separately and awarded separately from the local Gibraltar entries.



NB: All entries for all categories should include Name, Age, Academic year and School with the submission.



Deadline for all categories 22rd May 2023

Prizegiving Ceremony: Prince of Wales Bandstand Alameda Gardens 9th June 2023 at 19:00

Overseas Category: Certificates will be sent via email



Nautilus World Oceans Day School Competition History



* 2022 Conserve What Our Children Deserve

* 2021 Thalassophile

* 2020 New Decade New Habits

* 2019 Together We Can

* 2018 Our Amazing Sea life

* 2017 Plastic Pollution in our seas