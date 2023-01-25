Gibraltar Model Soldier Society 2023 Exhibition

Written by YGTV Team on 25 January 2023 .

The Gibraltar Model Soldier Society will be holding their annual exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisa Vaults as from 17th to 24th February.

A statement from the Gibraltar Model Soldier Society follows below:

We will be holding our annual exhibition as from Friday 17th to Friday 24th February 1000 to 1800hrs. (Sat 18th Feb 1000am to 1400hrs)

The exhibition will be located at the Gustavo Bacarisa Vaults with the opening of the exhibition by Minister John Cortes (Minister for Culture) on Thursday 16th February @1900hrs.