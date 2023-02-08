Calpe House Welcomes Entain Directors

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2023 .

Calpe House welcomed the Board of Directors of Entain to view the property at Norfolk Square, and specifically see the “Entain Suite”.

A statement from Calpe House follows below:

Albert Poggio, Chairman greeted the Entain team which consisted of Stephen Hodgson, Head of Indirect Tax, James Elliott, Director, Jay Dossetter, Entain Foundation councillor (trustee), Sophie Platts, Head of Sustainability and Obdulio Bacarese, Commercial Gaming Director.

Entain are corporate sponsors of Calpe House and have committed to 3-year sponsorship of the suite. Albert Poggio, on behalf of the Board of Calpe House, thanked Entain for their sponsorship and on-going support of Calpe House.

Separately, Mr Obdulio Bacarese decided to take on a personal challenge to raise money for Calpe House, he dyed his hair different colours and raised almost £20,000 among the staff of Entain.

Calpe House relies on donations and sponsorship big and small and are forever grateful for the People and Companies of Gibraltar’s support and generosity for their ‘Home from Home in London’.





