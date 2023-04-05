Kingsway Traffic Arrangements for Frontier Queues

Written by YGTV Team on 05 April 2023 .

The Government says it has noted the build-up of the vehicular frontier queue on Tuesday afternoon, which is the first major queue experienced since Kingsway was opened.

This led to the intermittent closure of Kingsway due to the safety features incorporated into the design of the tunnel, which does not allow for stationary vehicles to queue inside the tunnel. This means that when the frontier queue builds up, cars are batched through the tunnel in the same fashion as they were across the runway prior to the tunnel opening.



In preparation for the Easter weekend when traffic volumes are expected to be higher than normal, the RGP, working in conjunction with the tunnel operator and GPMSL, will be deploying the agreed traffic management plan to cater for frontier queues.



If the queue builds up the two northbound lanes along Kingsway will be separated using traffic cones and vehicles bound for the frontier will be stacked along one of the Devil’s Tower Road eastbound lanes if necessary. The separation of lanes along Kingsway will ensure that one northbound lane will be kept clear at all times for access to the Air Terminal, Four Corners, Eroski and Western Beach and will prevent opportunistic queue jumping.



In addition, there is a provision for implementing a contraflow along one of the westbound lanes of Devil’s Tower Road. This will add to the vehicle holding capacity of the eastbound lane should this become necessary.



The public is asked to be attentive to the signage and traffic management measures when in the Devil’s Tower Road / Kingsway area and follow the directions provided by traffic officers.



