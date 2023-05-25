Calentita Returns In 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 25 May 2023 .

The Gibraltar Cultural Services, for the Ministry of Culture, have announced that the ‘Calentita’ food festival will return in 2023 organised by Word of Mouth and Gibmedia.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Festival will be held on Saturday 8 July 2023 and will draw on last year’s successful “Jubilita” festival both in terms of size and location.

After a long COVID-19 break, this will be the first Calentita proper since 2019 and the 14th Calentita overall.

GCS is working closely with Word of Mouth and Gibmedia in order to provide a very enjoyable event.

A spokesperson commented “This year we are hoping to welcome back our some of our regular stalls as well entice new participants”.

Minister for Culture John Cortes welcomed the announcement saying, “I am thrilled that this very popular social and cultural event will be back again this year. It’s a unique way of celebrating and enjoying the diverse cultural identities that make up our wonderful community”.

Organiser’s Word of Mouth / Gibmedia will shortly open an application process for participants. Interested parties should keep an eye out on www.calentita.gi for full information on how to participate.





