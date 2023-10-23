Government Reiterates Commitment To Deliver For Community Mental Health Services

23 October 2023

The Government has issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to delivering Community Mental Health Services.

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar reiterates its commitment to the clinical independence of the GHA, its Board and its Director General, a long-held policy position that has been significantly furthered since the introduction of the Reset, Restart, Recover programme for post-pandemic reform.

In the context of this track-record the GSD’s Joelle Ladislaus should know better than anyone that a commitment to listen to clinical recommendations does not represent a u-turn in any way.

Ms Ladislaus should be reminded that it was this Government that introduced the role of GHA Director General and replaced the Minister for Health as Chair of the GHA Board as part of a major restructure at the beginning of 2022 that depoliticised the running of the GHA, putting the delivery of services entirely in the hands of expert clinicians.

The decision to move the Community Mental Health Team is, in fact, the product of years of stakeholder engagement and consultation. The National Mental Health Strategy 2021-2026, co authored by mental health experts after close consultation with all relevant stakeholders, placed a strong emphasis on community-focused mental health provision. In January 2022 both the Minister for Health and the GHA’s Director General confirmed their commitment to stakeholder inclusion and consultation with staff at all levels in the GHA’s Mental Health transformation programme.

In July of this year, the Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society, who also contributed to the National Mental Health Strategy, welcomed the announcement of the relocation of the Community Mental Health Team and its integration into the broader GHA infrastructure. The results of this long process of consultation was outlined by the GHA in its 2023 Annual Review. If, going forward, the clinical recommendations are that an alternative location for the Community Mental Health Services is more appropriate, the Government will support the GHA’s Board and Director General in the direction that best suits the needs of patients and staff.

Whilst the GSD committed an endless list of audits and reviews, the Government listens and acts. The GSD would have held up the GHA in an eternal limbo. The Government will push on to ensure that the GHA provides the best possible service for the people of Gibraltar.

The GSD should remember that the people of Gibraltar voted for experience, continuity and change, and that is exactly what this Government will deliver.

The Minister for Health, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: ‘The GHA is led by clinicians and this Government will continue to follow their advice and recommendations on its strategic direction going forward as we actively work together to improve services in Mental Health and across healthcare provision, in the best interests of patients and their families.’





