Nautilus Project World Oceans Day School Competition 2024 Planet Ocean; Tides Are Changing

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2024 .

The Nautilus Project will be hosting their 8th annual World Oceans Day School Competition.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

The theme this year is Planet Ocean; Tides Are Changing and once again will open to schools outside of Gibraltar under category (4) ‘Overseas Projects’ albeit judged as a separate category.

Since its inception the submissions are always of such high standard and TNP always look forward to receiving them. We are in no doubt that this year will supersede once again!

Some basic guidelines to follow:

Category 1 - School Year Group Award

The year group project must be a joint effort and needs to have been completed within the 2023/2024 academic year. Examples may include (but are not limited to)

A - The recycling/upcycling of different materials with an end result

B - Marine Environment Skit /PBL (TNP reps would have to visit when performed at school)

C - Creating awareness of our coastline writing poems/songs/stories/letters etc

Category 2 - Overall School Award

School which has most reduced its plastic and carbon footprint. Examples may include (but are not limited to)

Plastic Free School Events – Implementation of reusable bottles – Introduction of recycling bins – Composting/growing your own/school gardens – Traffic free school days – Energy Saving practices – Upcycling – Repurposing

These can be submitted as power point presentations via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Category 3 - Individual Pupil Award

Lower Primary pupils may prepare a poster of their choice creating marine awareness. Upper Primary and Secondary School pupils should write a detailed account of how they have reduced their plastic and carbon footprint or research a marine animal found locally .

Lower Primary – Poster

Upper Primary – no more than 250 words

Secondary – no more than 500 words

4 – Overseas Projects

Open to schools outside of Gibraltar including any of the above 3 categories judged separately and awarded separately from the local Gibraltar entries.

NB: All entries for all categories should include Name, Age, Academic year and School with the submission.

Deadline for all categories 20th May 2024

Prizegiving Ceremony : MUGA Hall at the Victoria Stadium Complex on 7th June 2024 at 18:00