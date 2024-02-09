Government and Gibraltar Port Authority welcomes Boluda's Acquisition “bolstering maritime capabilities”

Written by YGTV Team on 09 February 2024 .

The Government and the Gibraltar Port Authority have welcomed the recent acquisition of Resolve Salvage and Fire (Gibraltar) Limited by Boluda Corporacion Maritima.

A statement continued: “This important acquisition strengthens Gibraltar Port’s capabilities and is an exciting development in enhancing and evolving Gibraltar Port to maximise the services available to its stakeholders and clients."

The Minister for Maritime Affairs, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I was delighted to meet with the owners and senior representatives of Boluda and welcome their decision to expand their international operations to Gibraltar. This is a prime example of the quality of organisations wishing to do business at Gibraltar Port, which goes hand-in-hand with the Government’s continued efforts to maintain Gibraltar Port’s reputation as a global ‘Centre of Excellence’ while being adaptable to the global changes in the maritime industry.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘Recognising the huge value of Gibraltar’s Port and its potential for development and grown, Boluda have chosen to use Gibraltar as a hub for the regional expansion of its operations. I’m pleased to welcome them to Gibraltar. This is further evidence of the strategic importance of Gibraltar and its Port to the global maritime sector’.