Blue Light Association “Disappointed” By Commissioner Ullger’s Comments

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2024 .

The Blue Light Association says it is “disappointed” by the comments made by Mr. Richard Ullger, the Commissioner of Police in his press release of 11th February 2024 in relation to the Gibraltar Police Federation Survey.

The association notes that, in his statement, the Commissioner felt it necessary to specifically mention the ‘whistle-blowers’ as one of the drivers for low morale within the Royal Gibraltar Police together with retention and stretched resources.

A statement continued: “This behaviour by the Commissioner of Police is the very reason the Blue Light Association has been formed. Individuals should not be subjected to adverse treatment for raising valid concerns regarding their organization. It is clear that this behaviour has become deep rooted in the leadership of the Royal Gibraltar Police.

“We wholeheartedly support the work of the GPF and recognise their commitment and importance and we are keen to support any whistle-blowers.

“While Mr. Ullger continues to pass blame onto the whistle-blowers, the facts are they account for less than 18% of the overall resource, in the last 4 years. Which is roughly the same as organic resignations and retirements. Therefore, it is factually incorrect for Mr. Ullger to proportion blame to these officers.

“The Blue Light Association calls for an Independent Inquiry into all of the disclosures made by the whistle-blowers to ensure proper justice, transparency and accountability.

“We shall write to the Commissioner of Police directly and invite him to engage with us in a productive and meaningful manner so that issues can be identified and ensure the protection of officers from adverse treatment. “It takes courage to take the step to ‘blow the whistle’ and to those who have already done so, we thank you for your bravery.”