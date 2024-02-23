Minister For Education Meets Head Students

Written by YGTV Team on 23 February 2024 .

The Minister for Education John Cortes met with the Head Students and Deputy Head Students of Gibraltar College, Westside and Bayside, as he does every year, to discuss educational matters.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Present at the meeting with the Minister were Erika Goncalves, Amy MacMichael, Mattey Celecia, Eva Devincenzi and Sebastian Diaz Mateos. As it happens these are the last Year 13 students ofthe single-gender intakes forWestside andBayside,which gave an opportunity for a discussion on their transition to co-education as they had seen it.Among other matters also discussed were the impact of the Covid year, and ideas for developing the Gibraltar Education system further, with a number of possible changes discussed.

Minister for Education,the Hon John Cortes, said: “I always find these discussions with students to be incredibly valuable and critically important to me. They are experiencing the Learning process from the front line and their views need to be seriously considered in developing Education policy. We are very fortunate in Gibraltar to have excellent schools and teachers, and dedicated and responsible young people who are the key to Gibraltar’s future”.





