Inspector Paul Barker Retires From The RGP

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2024 .

Inspector Paul Barker has retired from the Royal Gibraltar Police today after 22 years’ service.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Paul, who is originally from Sheffield, joined the force in 2002 as a Response Team officer, before moving to the Criminal Investigation Department for four years.

After being promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2010, he returned to the Response Teams before helping to launch the force’s File Preparation Unit.

During his career he also worked in Force Intelligence, the Media Office and as Staff Officer – before being promoted to the rank of Inspector in 2019.

Paul, who served in the Intelligence Corps of the British Army before joining the RGP, also worked as the force’s Aide-De-Camp to the Governor and headed the Gibraltar Co-ordinating Centre for Criminal Intelligence and Drugs (GCID) and the Gibraltar’s Interpol Office.

A spokesman for the RGP said: “We wish Paul all the best in his retirement.”





