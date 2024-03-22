  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Litter Committee Meeting

The Litter Committee, set up in 2012 by Minister for Environment John Cortes, met on Tuesday to continue its work. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

Minister for Housing Pat Orfila and Minister for Tourism Christian Santos  attended for the first time. 

The Litter Committee is made up of representatives of Government departments and agencies, law  enforcement and NGOs, and discusses issues related to litter and refuse and develops ideas for  reducing these. 

Some of the actions that have followed discussion at the Committee include extended hours for  waste receiving sites, increased recycling bin locations and improvements to legislation and  enforcement. 

At the latest meeting there was a general review of the current situation which, although much  improved, requires more work. A general consensus of the Committee is that cleaning would not  be necessary if citizens did not dispose of their rubbish in inappropriate places and that awareness  and education are key. 



