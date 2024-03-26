Gibtelecom Corporate Golf Day held At La Reserva De Sotogrande Raises €1,500 For Rifcom Foundation

Written by YGTV Team on 26 March 2024 .

Gibtelecom’s Corporate Golf Day raised €1,500 for the Rifcom Foundation.

A statement from Gibtelecom follows below:

La Reserva de Sotogrande, renowned for its picturesque landscapes and challenging tees, recently played host to an unforgettable golf event that saw participants from the corporate world of Gibraltar gather for a day of competition, camaraderie, and charity. Sponsored by Gibtelecom, Kindred Group, and Pragmatic Play, the event not only showcased the beauty of the sport but also exemplified corporate commitment to social responsibility.

Among the highlights of the day was the thrilling competition for the coveted trophy, where participants showcased their skills and sportsmanship. After a closely contested battle, the duo of Mark Kirwan and Mark Errera emerged victorious, showcasing exceptional talent and teamwork on the course, followed closely by Matt Robinson and Thomas Pearson.

One of the most inspiring aspects of the event was its charitable component. Partnering with the Rifcom Foundation, it aimed to raise funds to support their noble causes. Through a generous and fun raffle, a total of €1,500 was raised, demonstrating the collective power of sports and philanthropy to make a meaningful impact on communities in need.



