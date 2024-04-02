The Duke Of Edinburgh's International Award - Gibraltar Practice Journey

Written by YGTV Team on 02 April 2024 .

This weekend a group of 11 participants, from the Open Award Centre, who are undertaking their GOLD AWARD, travel to Spain to undertake the Practice Journey for the Adventurous Journey section of their programmes.

A statement from the Duke Of Edinburgh's International Award - Gibraltar follows below:

They will be travelling to the “Serranía de Ronda” to hike in the area of Cortes de La Frontera, Montejaque and Ronda. The hikes each day will be about 20 kilometres so that the participants get an idea of the physical demands of undertaking their Qualifying Adventurous Journey.

The qualifying venture, which takes place in July this year, will require them to hike a minimum of 80 kilometres over 4 days.

The participants, whose ages range from 16 to 18 will be self-sufficient during the venture carrying all their equipment and food requirements. Their activities this weekend will take them through some of the more picturesque areas of the Serranía, which can only be reached on foot.

The young people will be supervised by experienced leaders throughout the trip.



