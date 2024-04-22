Entain Host Minister Feetham In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2024 .

Entain, one of the world’s largest gambling operators and a FTSE 100 company, hosted Minister Feetham at their head office in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Representatives from Entain were delighted to welcome the Minister and showcase their offices at Atlantic Suites, Europort and Regal House and Minister Feetham had the opportunity to visit all three buildings, home to more than eight hundred employees across the three locations.

The visit included meeting members of various departments including Legal, Compliance, Product and Technology, InfoSec, Customer Services and Marketing. Minister Feetham was also pleased to speak to Gibraltarian employees at each location and even got to share in the Cheltenham Gold Cup celebrations with the Customer Service team who handle thousands of customer contacts during the festival.

Entain was one of the first gambling operators to be established in Gibraltar and has called the Rock home for more than twenty-five years. It is now, and remains, one of the largest employers in Gibraltar supporting professionals in many different career areas and specialisms.

Minister Feetham commented: “I am grateful to Entain for their invitation to visit their local headoffice after also visiting the group in the U.K. earlier in the year. I am especially grateful for the relationship we have established since I took office as Minister with responsibility for the Gaming sector, meeting periodically and keeping each other informed of matters of mutual interest. Entain’s willingness to share their insights and expertise with me has been very helpful and I look forward to our continued engagement.”





