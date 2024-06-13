HM Government Of Gibraltar Laments The Passing Of Chief Minister’s Driver James Dalmedo

Written by YGTV Team on 13 June 2024 .

HM Government of Gibraltar has been greatly saddened by the news of the passing of veteran driver of successive Chief Ministers, Mr James Dalmedo, popularly known as Jimmy, at the age of 71.

Jimmy worked as driver to Chief Ministers for 42 years by the time he retired. These included Sir Joshua Hassan KC, Adolfo Canepa, Sir Joe Bossano MP, Sir Peter Caruana KC and more recently, Fabian Picardo KC MP.

Jimmy was totally dedicated to his job, always ensuring the G1 was spotless and roadworthy for his numerous trips across Gibraltar and on occasions abroad, mainly in Spain, once the Border opened. He was an early riser making his way to the garage long before he was needed so that no Chief Minister would waste any time waiting for his car. The few moments of spare time Jimmy had were mainly dedicated to his family and his unwavering commitment to the Sea Scouts Movement, in which he served for most of his life becoming a Scout Leader and Drum Major.

Jimmy was an extremely proud Gibraltarian and a very popular member of the staff at No6 Convent Place. He leaves his wife Moira, sons Hamish and Stuart and several grandchildren. He will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.

The Chief Minister said:“Jimmy was the life and soul of any journey, short or long and of the private office at No6 Convent Place on good days and bad days. He is one of the few things that all of the Chief Ministers to date have had in common. He lightened the hardest moments and provided that “Yanito” grounding in the office to all of us who had the pleasure of working alongside him. Every day would start with a loud “Morning Sir” to every incumbent of the post.

“Jimmy was also a huge part of the lives of the children of all Chief Ministers, with a kindly approach to all our loved ones. He will be sadly mourned by all of us today. Indeed all my living predecessors join me in expressing condolences to Jimmy’s family as his deep friendship and loyalty knew no partisanship.

“The least we can do for our late, beloved,friend, is to escort his last journey to his final resting place with an empty G1 to signify our sense of loss. We shall also fly all our flags at No6 at half-mast until his funeral. At 12:45 the staff of No6 attending the funeral will walk to the Cathedral. RIP “Sir”.”





