Gibraltarian Alma Belle Wins Children B Category At Spanish National Puzzle Championship

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2024 .

Nine year-old Gibraltarian Alma Belle won first prize in the Children B category (200 piece puzzle) at the 2024 Spanish National Championship which concluded last weekend.

A statement follows below:

Alma completed her 200-piece puzzle in an amazing, record time of 13 minutes and 40 seconds, smashing the previous all-time best from 2019, which was 17 minut es and 9 seconds. Around 80 children participated in the championship overall.

We are incredibly proud about this achievement, as it marks her third consecutive year being crowned Spain’s Puzzle Champion. This event took place over three days, from the 14th to the 16th of June, in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid, and was organised by Spain’s National Puzzle Association (AEPuzz).



This year, Alma’s participation was particularly remarkable. Beyond her success in her own category, she was granted a special entry by the Spanish Puzzle Association into the prestigious adults' individual category (where the minimum age requirement is above 12 years). This was a significant milestone, as she competed alongside 400 other puzzlers, including the world champion and some of the fastest puzzlers in the world. Alma achieved a phenomenal 19th place, completing her 500-piece puzzle in 59 minutes and 19 seconds, being the last puzzler to finish under the one-hour mark. Her performance generated significant applause from fellow puzzlers and the audience.



Additionally, Alma participated in the pairs category with her partner Manuel Espinosa Torres (from Valencia), and they achieved 13th place out of approximately 400 pairs, completing their 500-piece puzzle in 54 minutes and 29 seconds.