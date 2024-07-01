Disability Pride Month

Written by YGTV Team on 01 July 2024 .

Disability Pride month is celebrated every July across the world and it is an opportunity to honour the history, achievements, experiences and struggles of the Disability community.

A statement from the Government follows below:

It is commemorated in July because it marks the anniversary of the Americans with Disability Act, the landmark legislation that broke down barriers to inclusion in society in 1990.

In Gibraltar, our first Disability Act was launched in 2017; however, many rights were already included in other local legislations such as the Equal Opportunities Act.

Although we have come a long way in the awareness and acceptance of Disability, this month reminds us that we now need to focus on the appreciation of persons with Disabilities and recognise that everyone has strengths. We also need to focus on action as Disability is everyone’s responsibility. The celebration of Disability Pride Month is therefore important to propel the Disability movement forwards.

There are many misconceptions and assumptions around Disability and the Supported Needs and Disability Office, under the Ministry of Equality, will be addressing some of these throughoutthe month of July in their social media pages. Please follow them on Facebook: SN DO

The Ministry of Equality will also be sharing these informative posts. Please follow them on: Instagram: ministryofmeect

Facebook: Ministry Of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism

Linkedin: Ministry Of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism

Another initiative that the Supported Needs and Disability Office are doing to commemorate this month is by working together with Gibraltar Cultural Services to implement a pop up Disability Station inside a telephone box within John Mackintosh Hall.

This telephone box / Disability Station hosts posters with information on local support groups and charities, information on how the Supported Needs and Disability Office can support you, and some sensory items that you can take home with you.

A third and last initiative that the Supported Needs and Disability Office are doing to promote Disability Pride Month is a poster competition. Members of the public are asked to submit a piece of art depicting the message, “End the Stereotypes”.

There will be four categories:

Category 1: 8 to 11 year olds

Category 2: 12 to 16 year olds

Category 3: 16 to 25 year olds

Category 4: age 25 +

The winning pieces in each category will be converted into a poster and used to promote the Ministry of Equality's “End the Stereotype” campaign for a whole year. Winners will receive a trophy and a poster of their submission.

Submissions of work are to be handed in to the Supported Needs and Disability Office, Suite 955 Europort (Building 9, Floor 5) by 12pm on Wednesday 31st July 2024.

The Ministry of Equality asks that during the month of July, the community engages in meaningful conversations about Disability, particularly on how to be better allies and what they can do to support persons with disabilities and their families.





