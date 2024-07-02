RGP Officers Begin Leadership Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2024 .

Six recently promoted Royal Gibraltar Police officers have just completed the first stage of a 24-week Leadership and Wellbeing Programme.

The idea behind the initiative is to make the new Sergeants better managers in their respective teams across the police force.

Over the next few months, the officers will be continuously assessed during their probation and will have to pass specific objectives relevant to their departments in order to pass the programme.

They will also be assigned a senior mentor and receive external coaching.

The programme is run by Rob Priddy, an ex-Police Superintendent from Gloucestershire Constabulary and a former instructor at the UK College of Policing.