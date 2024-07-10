Chaima Slim Appeal - 16th Anniversary Of Disappearance

The Royal Gibraltar Police are renewing their appeal over the disappearance of Chaima Slim, who hasn’t been seen since she walked into Spain at around midnight on Thursday 10 July, 2008.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Today is the 16th anniversary of the disappearance of the 19-year-old.

Chaima continues to be listed worldwide on INTERPOL’s Missing Persons database and the RGP continue to appeal to the public for information regarding Chaima’s whereabouts.

An RGP spokesman said: “Over the last year, the case has been subject to a review by a Senior Investigating Officer. RGP detectives have been revisiting witnesses and the review is ongoing. We’ve also been in touch with the family to update them on the investigation.”





