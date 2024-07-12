Her Worship Hosts DSA 70th Anniversary Reception

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD hosted a reception on Thursday 11th July, in honour of the 70th Anniversary of the Dockyard Sports Association (DSA).

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The Dockyard Sports Association initially started back in 1953 - with a small number of UK Contract Workers and Ministry of Defence Personnel stationed on the Rock. This then developed and local couples slowly started to join and involve themselves in the Management of the Club. 70 years later, this is bigger and better than ever, where the Club are now Members of the Gibraltar Dance Association.

Her Worship described the dancing couples as having a strong bond. One, which comes across in their many, very successful events.

“I have personal experience from watching your shows, where I was invited as guest of honour. A beautiful evening enjoyed by all.

Your donations to our local charities is admirable and very much appreciated, I’m sure.”

Mr Tony Lima then followed with a speech, presenting a trophy to Minister Santos on the DSA’s behalf. This will now be used as the winning trophy for those who participate in the Gibraltar International Dance Festival. Mr Seamus Byrne, CEO for Cultural Services, collected the trophy from Minister Santos.

The guestlist was composed of over 60 of DSA’s dancers.

An enjoyable evening for all!



