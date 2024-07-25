Grassroots Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 25 July 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is delighted to confirm ‘Grassroots Festival’, a youth rock concert to be held at Casemates Square on Sunday 8th September 2024.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The event, organised by the Musicians Association Gibraltar (MAG), celebrates Gibraltar’s youngest bands and musicians.

Entertainment on the evening will start at 6pm and will feature the following musicians: Phthalo Tides, Burning Loud, Nate, Best Before End and MAG Youth. The headline act is Brighton-based Gibraltarian, Nikolai Celecia, alongside up-and-coming bands.

The Grassroots Festival is part of the National Celebrations programme, coordinated between GCS and the SDGG.





