Drink Driver Banned Following Collision

Written by YGTV Team on 29 July 2024 .

A drink driver who damaged three parked cars after losing control of her vehicle has been banned from driving for 18 months.

Leila Ben Allal, 33, of the Mid Harbour Estate, was also fined £500 today after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit at the Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that at around 10pm on Thursday the 27th June, the RGP Control Room received a report of a road traffic collision in the area of Rosia Road, involving serious damage to multiple vehicles.

On police arrival, officers saw that three parked vehicles had been damaged. They spoke to Ben Allal, the driver of a vehicle left in the middle of the road and noticed that she smelt of alcoholic drink.

She was asked to blow into a road side breathalyser, which gave a reading of 125ug – over three times the legal limit of 35ug.

Ben Allal was promptly arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station.

An ambulance was called to the scene but no serious injuries were reported. The road remained closed for almost an hour whilst the road was cleared.

She later gave a reading on the evidential breath test machine of 78ug.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “We’d like to remind drivers that if they get behind the wheel whilst under the influence, they could end up killing themselves or other innocent people.

“You simply cannot combine alcohol and driving. We urge people not to get behind the wheel if intoxicated, to ensure they protect themselves and those around them.”

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 999 in emergencies – you could help save someone’s life.