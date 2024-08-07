Government Welcomes UEFA Decision

Written by YGTV Team on 07 August 2024 .

The Government has welcomed UEFA’s announcement today of the outcome of their investigation into the chanting of deeply offensive and discriminatory remarks against Gibraltarians by Spanish national team players Rodrigo Hernández Cascante (Rodri) and Álvaro Morata during their European Cup celebrations in Madrid.

Both players face a one match suspension for their part in leading those chants, violating the basic rules of decent conduct and thereby bringing UEFA and the sport of football into disrepute.



The Minister for Sports, Leslie Bruzon, said: ‘This outcome highlights that the players' actions breached UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, specifically Article 11, which emphasises respect, ethical conduct, loyalty, integrity, and sportsmanship. It strictly forbids any behaviour that insults or violates basic standards of conduct, or exploits sporting events for non-sporting agendas. I’m satisfied that UEFA recognised the gravity of this incident and responded appropriately. This ruling sends a strong message that football should remain a venue for fostering peace, understanding, and fair play, devoid of any politically charged or discriminatory actions.’



The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The decision by UEFA makes a powerful point to all who would mix sports and politics. It vindicates the Gibraltar Football Association's decision to act and complain. Perhaps more importantly, it rightly highlights that the chant in question brings football into disrepute. In the end, one match makes the point. But the final result is unchanged: GIBRALTAR BELONGS TO THE GIBRALTARIANS and no chanting or anything else will ever change that.’