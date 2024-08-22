GCSE / Level 2 Results Released Today

Written by YGTV Team on 22 August 2024 .

The second coeducational cohort in Bayside and Westside Schools have today received their GCSE/Level 2 results. Headteachers of the two secondary schools in which Year 11 learners sit their first formal public examinations were delighted with the many individual success stories they could celebrate.

A statement continued: “Headteacher of Bayside School, Gaynor Lester, was overjoyed with Bayside’s Year 11 cohort’s results, which she feels reflect the success of the ethos of Bayside School and of the approach to learning that school staff are striving towards: “At Bayside, we fervently believe in providing valuable learning opportunities for all our learners. We have been working extremely hard to create these opportunities and we are thrilled with the many individual success stories we have had once again. We are particularly pleased with the amazing achievements from our LSF cohort which truly embodies the belief that we can add value to each child’s educational journey with a personalised approach to learning.”

“Headteacher of Westside School, Sonia Lopez, exuded pride over the many successes seen today: “We are proud of our pupils for their achievements in this year’s GCSE/Level 2 exams. Their hard work and determination, supported by the dedicated education team at Westside, have helped them reach this important milestone. These results demonstrate the consistent effort and progress our pupils have made, and their individual achievements should be celebrated.”

“Across the UK, reports indicate that overall pass rates have returned to levels last seen in 2019 - the last year that public examinations were sat before Covid. Over recent years, there has been an effort to bring grades back down in line with pre-pandemic levels, ever since steep rises in 2020 and 2021 when exams were cancelled and results were based on teachers’ assessments. In England, the exams regulator aimed for that return to 2019 levels to happen last year (although they remained slightly higher). In the context of the return to pre-pandemic standards, we are absolutely delighted to report that the examination results across the three Government secondary settings provide many reasons for celebration.

“The results today evidence the resilience, determination and sheer hard work of our young people and our schools, as well as their ability to complete courses successfully. Pupils and staff have once again risen to the occasion with a remarkable total of 664 grades at levels 9, 8 and 7 (the top grades attainable at GCSE which replaced the previous letter grades A* and A) being obtained, 328 at Bayside and 336 at Westside.

“Equally impressive are the 3010 grades 9-1 (and A*-G and Distinction*- Pass outcomes) obtained by pupils at Bayside and Westside Schools out of a maximum of 3072 grades awarded, representing a 9-1 (and A*-G and Distinction*-Pass outcomes) pass rate of 98% across these 2 institutions.

“Additionally, recognition is due for the achievements of those pupils who have attended the Gibraltar College and the dedicated staff who work to support these young people. The Gibraltar College offers young people an opportunity to build on their educational experiences and to add value to their academic portfolio after leaving our secondary schools. Principal of the Gibraltar College, Daniel Benrimoj, shared the following uplifting thoughts: “I’m incredibly proud that our college has become a hub for alternative pathways in our community. We’ve seen very good results across programmes such as Business Administration, Esports, Engineering, and Health and Social Care.”

“This year has also seen the Gibraltar College assume sole responsibility for the programme which provides young people with the opportunity to improve their Level 2 and GCSE qualifications prior to embarking on Level 3 / A Level courses. Principal Daniel Benrimoj continued, “As a community college, we’re dedicated to creating a rich, inclusive environment that supports every learner’s success. Strengthened links with industry are also helping to enhance employment opportunities.”

“This year, learners at the Gibraltar College have received 350 pass grades out of a possible 402, representing an 87% 9-1 (and A*-G and Distinction*-Pass outcomes) pass rate.

“We are extremely proud of the achievements of all learners across our 3 secondary educational settings. Whilst the journey through the Key Stage 4 courses has, for most learners, been uninterrupted, it is important to remember that these GCSE/Level 2 pupils’ learning and progress through their Key Stage 3 courses was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As always, our teachers and indeed all Department of Education staff worked diligently to support these learners throughout their journey and to diligently ensure that there was a minimum negative impact on their progression despite the challenges the pandemic brought to bear. Parents/carers and families have also played a critical role in these pupils’ journeys, perhaps more than ever before, with many hours of learning having been undertaken within the home environment, particularly during the Covid lockdowns which interrupted this Year 11’s learning journey throughout Years 7 and 8, at the start of their secondary school experience.

“This is a day when many individuals in our community will be proud of their achievements,” affirmed the Director of Education, Keri Scott. “It is their day and we applaud them for having completed this stage of their learning journey,” she continued. “We very much hope every learner achieved the results they worked for and deserved, and hope they now find themselves in a position to proceed to the next stage of their journey, whatever pathway they choose to pursue.”

“We take this opportunity to point out that the Department of Education feels it is vital to report on the 9-1 (and A*-G) pass rates as opposed to the traditional A*-C (or 9-4) benchmark. It is important for pupils, parents, prospective employers and members of the public to recognise that every grade is valuable in the context of each young person's education. Every grade attained by our pupils represents a milestone in their learning journey and it is critical that we celebrate the successes of all of our learners and all of their grades. Moreover, a young person’s successes are measured by much more than just their exam results today. We also need to celebrate how these young people have taken the many opportunities offered by their schools to develop a range of competences including critical thinking, communication skills, interpersonal skills amongst others, which will prepare them well for the next stage of their journey and beyond.

The Minister for Education, John Cortes, applauded the achievements of the young people receiving their results today: “All of these young people have something to celebrate today and as they look to the bright futures ahead of them. Our students have demonstrated a resilience, determination and character that cannot be captured by their results alone.” Minister Cortes was also keen to express his gratitude and admiration for the school teams who have supported these learners throughout their journey: “I must also take this opportunity to thank and congratulate the teachers and other school staff who have gone above and beyond, and who share in today’s success. The dedicated and experienced staff in our schools will continue to support these young people as they move onto the next stage of their journey, whatever that may be.”