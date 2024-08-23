GSD Creating Unnecessary Anxiety For Students Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 23 August 2024 .

The Govenrment has issued a statement reiterating that there has been "no change in the application of the student income exemption".

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government notes the Opposition’s latest statement concerning student summer jobs.

We reiterate that there has been no change in the application of the student income exemption.

The Tax Office has confirmed it is currently applying the existing exemption and will only implement the Budget measure once it is officially enacted.

The Government has also been informed that the Tax Office took a proactive approach in preparing their PAYE 2024/2025 Tax Table guidance notes in anticipation of the proposed Budget change.

This was done to streamline the process for employers and employees, avoiding the need for reissuance of guidance once the changes become law.

Despite the Opposition’s assertion, no student who has sought an exemption will be disadvantaged by the proposed income threshold of £11,450 announced at the Budget once it takes effect.

Commenting, Minister Feetham said: “This is truly a non-issue that is being taken out of context. The Tax Office is simply following previous procedures, and the Opposition’s attempt to politicise this matter is both unnecessary and misleading, creating needless anxiety for students. Any confusion on this matter could have been easily resolved through direct communication with me.”





