University Royal Navy Units from Belfast visit The University of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 12 September 2024 .

University Royal Navy Units from Belfast have visited the University of Gibraltar.

The sixteen University Royal Navy Units around the UK exist to provide students at universities paid for opportunities to improve their leadership and management skills in addition to experiencing a snapshot of life as an RN Officer Cadet, with no obligation to join the Royal Navy.

The URNU Virtual covers Universities outside of the normal one hour commute from the other units, such as Aberdeen, Falmouth, and Gibraltar. OCs are provided with two years of training – first to qualify for a Chartered Management Institute Award in Leadership and Management, and then to train for Royal Yachting Association qualifications – normally via online meetings twice-monthly, with in-person training throughout the academic year.

URNU Virtual brought OCs and staff (including OCs from URNU Belfast) to Gibraltar recently to cover Gibraltar University’s Freshers Fair just before National Day. They hosted University staff and students at the dockyard for a water sports morning and afternoon BBQ, a tour of the RN Gibraltar Squadron, took the RIBs from the Joint Personnel Development Unit for a spin around the bay, spent a day at the Nature Reserve exploring the historic sites and spent some time in town, over the five days of the visit. URNU Virtual intends to represent at Freshers annually. If you are a Fresher and you would like to enrich your university experience and improve your CV, get in touch with URNU Virtual here: https://www.royalnavy.mod.uk/locations-and-operations/bases-and-stations/urnu/urnu-virtual