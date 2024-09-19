Properties Identified for Rent and Repair Scheme

Written by YGTV Team on 19 September 2024 .

The Minister for Housing has announced the properties which have been identified for the Rent and Repair Scheme.

These are as follows:

All who have expressed an interest in this scheme are invited to an Open House viewing of these properties during the week commencing Monday 23rd September 2024 through to and inclusive of Friday 27th September 2024, from 9:00am to 3:30pm at each location.

All interested parties will be able to pick up an Expression of Interest form during the Open House session.

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, said: “This is the perfect opportunity for potential tenants to be incentivised to take on this exciting venture of renovating an old property and bringing it back to life.”