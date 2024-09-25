GHA “disappointed” at declaration of ERS Catering Department dispute

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2024 .

The GHA says it is “disappointed” that Unite have opted to declare industrial action within the ERS Catering Department adding that it “remains open to reasonable discussions to facilitate appropriate and swift resolution of the issues.”

A statement continued: “There have been multiple meetings and exchanges between the GHA and Unite in relation to the ERS Catering Department which have been extremely productive and remain on the agenda with a view to resolving any outstanding concerns. It must be said that many of the long standing issues raised have been resolved - testament to the positive working relationship enjoyed between staff, GHA and Unite.

“Having discussed the matter at length during a meeting on 17 May 2024, Unite are fully aware of the GHA’s position on the delay in advertising catering posts and the GHA have made interim proposals for consideration. Notwithstanding this, the GHA expects the matter will be resolved in upcoming weeks, not months.

“The GHA would like to reassure residents and relatives that any action being taken will not impact on the service and care provided to residents.”