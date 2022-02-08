Justin Hewitt Secures Two Wins

Written on 08 February 2022 .

Justin Hewitt has won his 2nd consecutive PDC ranking tournament of the season.

A statement from the GDA Committee follows below:

Justin Hewitt has convincingly won 2 PDC World Cup of Darts qualifiers, pulling a world class performance in the semi finals against his team mate Craig Galliano with a darting average of 95.

His performance did not falter in the final against Daryll Vassallo with a darting average of 86.

With 4 more Rankings to be played, Justin has won the first 2 which gives him a healthy lead.

On completing the local qualifying events, the top two players will get the opportunity to represent our beloved Gibraltar at the World Cup of Darts available to watch on Sky Sports.

Results as from last 8.

Justin Hewitt 6-2 Alan Kimberly

Craig Galliano 6-2 Dayle Ramírez

Daryll Vassalo 6-1 Kean Olivero

Dylan Duo Jnr 6-4 Joseph Ward

Semi-finals

Justin Hewitt 6-1 Craig Galliano

Daryll vassallo 6-3 Dylan Duo Jnr

Final

Justin Hewitt 6-0 Daryll Vassallo

Justin Hewitt is to be congratulated on claiming the 2nd consecutive PDC Ranking Tournament of the season.

Commiserations to Daryll Vassallo.