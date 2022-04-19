Government Congratulates U-16 Football Squad

The Government of Gibraltar has congratulated the Gibraltar Football Association Under 16 squad for its victory in the UEFA Development tournament in Malta this week.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Chief Minister tweeted that all of Gibraltar would be proud of the squad.

The Government considers that it is impressive that Gibraltar's footballers have managed to achieve 3 wins out of 3 versus each of Malta, Liechtenstein and San Marino.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares MP, said: "This has brought a smile to every Gibraltarian and to all of our football community in particular. We are all delighted to see this development tournament show us such promise from our footballers. I am very happy to see how our young sportsmen, in every sport, are successful and this is a great moment for football in particular and Gibraltar as a whole!"

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: "This is an impressive and unprecedented achievement for our football. It shows we have every reason to hope that our future in the sport of football will only see us achieve more as time passes and we enjoy the benefit of membership of UEFA and FIFA. I extend my deepest congratulations to the squad and to the coaches, Jonathan Sodi and Peter Moreno as well as to all of the squad. Each and everyone of them has made Gibraltar proud today! Congratulations to our young sporting heroes!

"I look forward, together with the Minister for Sport, to welcoming the squad to No. 6 Convent Place so they can tell me all about their time in Malta as soon as they return!"





