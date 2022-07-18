Charlie Lavarello Wins 2022 Louis W. Triay Trophy

Written on 18 July 2022 .

The final of the Louis W. Triay Trophy was held on Saturday in moderate Easterly winds off the airport.

A statement follows below:

The final consisted of 15 short 1 v 1 races between the 6 finalists and resulted in some close and stressful races for all competitors.

After all the races were completed, Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis (with crew Dhiraj Nagrani) was declared the winner with 4 wins and one defeat, in the 5 races.

Behind this there were 3 boats who each tied with 3 wins and 2 losses – these were Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn, Hamish Risso in Fencer and Nick Cruz in Eos. The tiebreaker for this draw was their respective finishing position in the qualifying race and so Charlie Stagnetto took the runners up spot with Hamish third and Nick fourth.

John Bassadone came 5th with 2 wins and 3 losses and Michael Double 6th with 5 losses.

The results of the individual races were as follows:









Kings Cup Positions

With this win, Charlie Lavarello draws level with John Bassadone at the top of the current Kings Cup standings with 9 points, with Charlie Stagnetto in 3rd on 14 points and Hamish adrift in 4th on 18 points.

Next week sees 2 more races of the Forrestier Walker Series and once these are completed there will only be another 6 races left to complete the 2022 Kings Cup season.





