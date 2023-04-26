GAAA’s President Voted On To European Athletics Council

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, has announced that GAAA’s President has been voted on to the European Athletics council.

“Frank has been a stalwart of local athletics for a long time now. His work internationally continues to provide close ties and support for Gibraltar. His presidency of the European Athletics Small States Association has cemented Gibraltar’s place in European athletics and this latest news emerging from the conference in Belgrade is extremely gratifying to hear. A very well deserved election and I am convinced that Frank will continue to work tirelessly not only internationally but also locally as he leads the GAAA’s in their new home at the Lathbury Sports Complex”





