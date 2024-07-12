UEFA EURO 2024 Final – Screen At Casemates Square

Written on 12 July 2024 .

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services and u-mee, have announced that a large screen for the public to view the Euro 2024 final will be erected a Casemates Square.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The final between England and Spain takes place on Sunday 14th July at 9pm and it is hoped that this exciting event will be enjoyed by all.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Tourism and Culture The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP said “We hope the public takes advantage of this facility and comes down to Casemates Square to watch such a momentous final with family and friends. I would like to thank GCS for helping organise this at short notice and u-mee for facilitating the live television feed”





