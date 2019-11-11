Gibraltar Finance Distributed Ledger Technology Seminar And Reception

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2019 .

Last Thursday, Gibraltar held a DLT seminar and reception in Canary Wharf.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Gibraltar’s market leading credentials in the technology sector were showcased at a seminar and reception in Level 39, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf home to a community of 1,250 leaders in cybersecurity, fintech and retail technology on Thursday 7th November 2019.

A very well attended event in Sandbox 1 was addressed by Albert Isola Minister for Digital and Financial Services of HM Government of Gibraltar. Minister Isola also took the opportunity of introducing Kerry Blight, recently appointed CEO of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, who set out his vision for the Commission after only a few weeks in the role.

Paul Astengo Senior Executive with Gibraltar Finance proceeded to introduce the panel moderator Paul Gordon who is Founder and Director at Coinscrum. He in turn invited each panellist to deliver an outline of their professional credentials and an overview of their firm’s activity. The panel included senior leaders from international technology firms namely Mihai Ivascu, M3 Holdings Group CEO; Serhii Mokhniev, CEX.IO Regulatory Affairs Counsel; Malcolm Palle, Coinsilium Co- Founder and Chairman; Felipe Vallejo Dabdoub, Head of Risk and Corporate Affairs with Bitso and Santiago Martín de Lavallaz, Director at IOVLabs. A lively and insightful conversation followed on several relevant topics.

Minister Isola commented, “I recall our very first DLT presentation was held here in Level 39 at the very early stages of the development of our DLT regulatory framework. Our proposition has moved on and evolved strongly since then, and it is a pleasure to be back here with a much larger audience. We now have 13 licenced firms with a further number at that advanced “in principle” stage of the process. Testament to the success of our DLT proposition is the quality of panellists who shared their insight and experiences with our guests, each firm they represent is a leader in their field of operations. Our visit to London this week supporting the #ThinkGibraltar campaign through a series of industry sector events has showcased Gibraltar’s strong proposition across the financial services piece and with continued reciprocal UK and Gibraltar market access guaranteed I am very confident of a successful future.”

Minister Isola was accompanied in London by James Tipping, Finance Centre Director and the Senior Executives Michael Ashton, Paul Astengo and Tim Haynes.