Gib Devs Celebrate One Year Since Launch

Written by YGTV Team on 19 November 2019 .

Gib Devs are celebrating their first birthday on Thursday 28th November 2019.

It's almost one whole year since the Gib Devs community was started by a few friends in November 2018. Since then, attendance has exploded from a modest 23, to almost 80 people showing up to their last event in October.

Returning to their first ever venue, Supernatural, Gib Devs will celebrate in style with two great talks, gifts and prizes, and plenty of food and drink including cake and bubbly.

Gib Devs would like to thank Lottoland for making this big birthday bash possible, as well as the Newton Store for donating one of the prizes. They’d also like to thank all their sponsors and partners who have helped them throughout the year, including Kindred, Girls in Tech, Startup Grind, and William Hill.

November Event Schedule

18:00 - Introductions, beer and snacks

18:20 - 'How to Avoid Death by PowerPoint' by Robin Whitting. Robin will show us "How to Avoid Death by PowerPoint" . This talk is by developers for developers, and will help us take any presentation, big or small, from a boring, eye-straining monstrosity to something you’re proud to stand in front of.

18:50 – Break

19:00 - 'Tank game with a Twist' by Dean Richards. Dean Richards is a Web Developer at Ladbrokes Coral, but by night he's passionate about Unity and game development. He will take us step-by-step through the creation of a classic TANKS game in Unity... with a little surprise at the end!

19:30 - Your chance to win some prizes in our raffles and competitions... We will be giving away one prize kindly donated by the Newton Store, plus some surprises from Gib Devs themselves to say thank you for attending all year!

19:40 - Beers, chats and networking

21:00 - Close

Who are Gib Devs?

Gib Devs are a friendly bunch of like-minded, locally-based software developers. Those who are interested in software and coding are invited to join them, too!

They meet on the fourth day (Thursday) of the fourth week of every month, to share ideas and share some beers. Each meetup follows a similar format: Two speakers, a competition, and plenty of time for networking. Food, drinks and swag from Gib Devs or their sponsors is also provided.

They encourage their community members to give talks about projects they are working on or topics they are passionate about.

Guest speakers are also invited to discuss other topics that could be useful to the community, for example how to manage your own tech startup.

For more info, email them on: